Naperville family displaced after deck fire damages home 

A Naperville family was displaced after an early morning deck fire on Monday caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to their home.

The fire was reported at the house in the 700 block of Kaiser Court around 1:09 a.m. The fire department said it was caused by charcoal coals that were not properly disposed of.

Fire sparked on back deck of home

According to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department, someone called 911 to report that the back deck of the home was on fire. The caller said the people living there had gotten out safely, and that one of the homeowners was using a garden hose to try and put the flames out.

The fire department said when the first fire unit arrived around 1:16 a.m., they discovered the fire had spread to the attic.

Fire crews used hose lines to get the deck fire under control, while additional crews headed into the attic to check for and handle any additional fire.

The fire was extinguished around 1:35 a.m., but crews remained an additional 20 minutes to check for any hot spots.

Home declared uninhabitable

The Naperville Fire Department said that while no one was injured, the home was no longer safe for the two adults and two children living there.

