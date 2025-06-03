Naperville Fire Chief honors two community heroes for life-saving responses

The two situations were in starkly different settings, but the quick, life-saving actions of two local people in everyday situations recently prompted recognition from Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis.

“From time to time, I have the privilege of presenting a fire chief citizen award to people in the community that either contribute to or directly are related to the saving of a life,” Puknaitis said as he recognized the two heroes at a Naperville City Council meeting Tuesday, May 20.

Church worship director performs CPR on musician

Chris Brown, director of creative worship at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Naperville, is one of the honorees in Puknaitis’ latest round of citizen awardees.

Puknaitis said Brown conducted all of the proper protocols in late March in responding to an incident that resulted in a church musician, Tyler Henderson, collapsing and becoming unconscious on Our Saviour’s stage.

“Prior to our arrival, (Brown) provided CPR very effectively to the patient.” Puknaitis said. “Although the patient remained unresponsive during the call, he survived the incident, and I know he survived mainly because of the actions of Christopher Brown.”

Brown, who was present for the award, said he was humbled to receive it.

“This is not what I wanted,” Brown said. “Nobody wants to be in a situation like this.”

Brown added he was thankful to have taken the time to receive training in such life-saving techniques as CPR.

“It’s something you can have in your hip pocket because you never know what it is going to happen, and where it is going to happen,” Brown said.

Henderson was unable to attend the award recognition because he was at a music performance. Carol Pradel, daughter of former Naperville Mayor George Pradel, is a family friend who spoke on behalf of Henderson and his parents.

“Their tears have turned into tears of joy and gratitude, and they just wanted me to pass along that they thank everyone … because for a while, it was touch and go,” Henderson in relaying a message from Henderson’s parents.

Landscaper helps woman trapped in a submerged vehicle

Tino Mora, a local landscaper, was the second honoree at the recent award event. Mora happened to be working at a pond near the Naperville-Plainfield border in mid-April when an unnamed woman drove into the body of water and was trapped in her vehicle.

In addition to calling 911, Mora immediately went into action and helped the woman as she reportedly banged on the car window, asking for help.

Because every second does indeed count in a situation as urgent as this one, Puknaitis said Mora’s quick thinking very likely saved the woman’s life because of his actions in the time between the initial incident and emergency responders arriving on the scene.

“I can’t say how proud I am of people like you … that decide not just to call 911, but actually to do something,” Puknaitis said to Mora. “We encourage people to do something. But don’t put yourself in jeopardy.”

Mora, who describes himself as a man of faith, said he believes God put him in the situation for a reason.

“I know I helped to save one life that day, but the fire department is on the clock every day,” Mora said. “They are a good example of what a Good Samaritan is.”

Vito Bonomo III, chief of the Plainfield Fire Protection District, also was at the recognition and lauded Mora for his actions.

“We have accepted the dangers of our job, as a part of our duties,” Bonomo said. “You, however, sprung into action. I can only commend you for your actions and your ability to save a life because not everybody would take the chance and put themselves in danger to do what you did.”

Chief uses recognition as a call to get training

Puknaitis said Brown and Mora’s heroic acts are a shining example of how people in everyday, routine situations can help fill the gap as emergency responders arrive on the scene of an incident with proper training.

Throughout the presentation, Puknaitis implored people to consider hands-on training in CPR and other life-saving simulations.

“They may seem small, but they’re huge because they can save lives,” Puknaitis said. “Learn CPR, learn how to use an automatic external defibrillator, learn how to do quick bleeding control maneuvers, or airway obstruction maneuvers. There are a lot of things you can learn.”

Photos courtesy: Naperville Fire Department

