Naperville fire personnel celebrated for service at CAPS awards

Naperville fire personnel were honored Thursday night at the annual Citizens Appreciate Public Safety Awards, held at Meson Sabika.

Highest honor of night stays in the family

The highest honor of the night, the George Winckler Award, went to its namesake’s son Andy, now a firefighter/paramedic himself, following in his late father’s footsteps.

The award “is about heart,” noted CAPS Chairperson Ashley Klco in a pre-recorded video, as well as “commitment to others so strong it transcends titles, shifts, and expectations.”

“This year’s recipient embodies that spirit in a profound and undeniable way,” Klco said. “His desire to find innovative ways to serve the community, provide education to better the lives around him, and to honor those who have come before him, are on display in his work.”

Andy Winckler noted as he accepted the award that the traits it embodied reflected the whole of the department.

“Everybody, you know, tonight that’s doing this job, at some point, I feel we’re all part of this award. We all deserve this. You know, we do what we do for the community, because we love it. We love the job,” Winckler said.

That dedication was seen in other CAPS honorees of the night, which included firefighter/paramedic Amanda Bredlau, firefighter/paramedic Courtney Bass, technology support specialist Jerry Kapuscinski, firefighter/paramedic David Zern, and Deputy Chief Phil Giannattasio.

Fire department recognizes its own

The event also allowed the fire department to recognize some of its own.

Cadet Program Advisor Lt. Chris Garon presented Carlos Reyes with the Cadet of the Year award, noting his dedication to the program and willingness to help train new cadets.

Later in the evening, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioner’s Award was given to Lt. Jacob DeMay, who started his career with the department in 2007. The award recognizes dedication, leadership, and commitment to strengthening the department.

CAPS supports and highlights first responders

CAPS, a community organization, shines a light on local first responders while supporting their efforts to serve the community.

“Recognition matters, and it’s a privilege to be able to tell the stories and share your successes within the community, and have the families and your support team here to celebrate you,” said Klco.

The group will host a similar ceremony in May to recognize local law enforcement. Thursday’s full award ceremony can be viewed on NCTV17.

Photo courtesy: James Hoch Photography

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