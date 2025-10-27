Naperville fire personnel honored for excellence at CAPS ceremony

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety honored members of the Naperville Fire Department at a ceremony at Mesón Sebika on Thursday night.

Twenty-nine firefighters received CAPS community service awards for their outstanding actions to protect and serve Naperville residents and visitors.

Awards celebrate dedication, teamwork, and excellence

The first highlighted honor of the night went to Cadet Captain Jacob Bustos for the Naperville Fire Department’s Cadet of the Year Award, recognized for performing above and beyond in the cadet program.

The Naperville Emergency Medical Agency Coordinator’s Award went to Randy Broadwell.

“Through his volunteer spirit, problem-solving skills, and commitment to pubic safety, he exemplifies the highest standards of volunteerism and serves as an example to the exceptional service volunteers serving the Naperville Fire Department and City of Naperville every day within the Naperville Emergency Management Agency,” Division Chief Stephen Shink said as he presented the award.

A Unit Citation Award was given to the NEMA Search and Rescue team following an exemplary response to an emergency in August.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ Award was presented to Firefighter/Paramedic Kirk Diaz for his dedication and leadership as the instructor for the Tactical Emergency MedicalSupport team.

CAPS bestows highest honor with George Winckler Award

The most anticipated award of the evening, the George Winckler Award, was presented to Firefighter/Paramedic Philip Carmody. Carmody was selected for the award in recognition of his establishment of a training program within the department for a better understanding and response to those with mental health conditions and other disabilities.

The award, named after the late Lieutenant George Winckler, is given to the firefighter who best represents the hard work, dedication, and service required from the department in helping the Naperville community.

Winckler lost his life in a training accident in 1991, and the award honors his legacy of integrity, kindness, and generosity. His son was present to give the award.

Carmody thanked those who helped him with the training programs. “I think it’s very important for us to keep doing things that help us understand different populations in our community, especially growing populations, that not all of us understand,” he said.

Full coverage of the award ceremony will be posted later on the NCTV17 website.

Photo courtesy: James Hoch Photography

