Naperville firefighters respond to fire on Frances Court

A fire on Tuesday evening caused extensive damage to a two-story home on Naperville’s northeast side. Crews returned early Wednesday morning for a follow-up response. According to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department, no injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable.

Naperville Fire Department battles large house fire in intense heat

At approximately 8:24 p.m. on July 29, Naperville’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the roof of a residence near the 1000 block of Frances Court.

Naperville Engine 3 was the first to arrive at 8:30 p.m. and reported visible smoke from the roof. Fire crews found heavy smoke on the first floor. Firefighters also discovered an active fire on both the first and second floors. A large hole burned through the second floor, adding to the challenges of the operation.

Due to intense heat and difficult conditions, the alarm was elevated. Crews were able to bring the main body of the fire under control within 60 minutes, but remained on site for three more hours conducting salvage operations.

No injuries reported from fire on Frances Court

No residents were home at the time of the incident.

Less than 10 hours later, at 6:14 a.m. on July 30, ECC received another call from a passerby reporting light smoke coming from the same residence. Fire companies returned to the scene and found residual heat and smoke in the roof area. Crews quickly extinguished the remaining hot spots with a hose line.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department’s investigations team. Damages are estimated at $100,000. No injuries were reported among civilians or fire personnel.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!