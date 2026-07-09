Naperville Fourth of July fireworks show rescheduled for August 8

The Naperville Community Fireworks Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 8, according to a press release from the Naperville Park District.

Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to weather

Originally scheduled for Saturday, July 4, the fireworks were canceled ahead of the event due to inclement weather.

The cancellation also included the pre-fireworks concert by the Naperville Municipal Band.

Rescheduled show for August

The fireworks, which are co-hosted by the city of Naperville and the Naperville Park District, will now be held on August 8 at 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Sports Complex.

The rescheduled show will not include the Naperville Municipal Band concert.

The event is free to the public, and parking will be available at the sports complex and adjacent lot at Neuqua Valley High School.

Additional information and parking details will be available on the city of Naperville website ahead of the event.

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