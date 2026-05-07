Naperville Fredenhagen fountain reopens with a splash

The Exchange Club Memories Fountain at Naperville’s Fredenhagen Park has sprung back to life this week, returning after a five-year hiatus.

Fredenhagen fountain turned on after 5 years

“Today we turned on the fountain at Fredenhagen Park on the Riverwalk,” said Tiffani Picco, park operations manager with the Naperville Park District. “We were doing some repairs to some of the lines, and we finally got those fixed at the very end of last season, just in time to winterize the fountain. So now, come spring, it’s ready to go, and we got everything fixed, and now the fountain is on.”

The fountain has been shut down since 2021 due to a leaking underground pipe. The leak caused the fountain to lose water when running.

Named from Exchange Club fundraising project

It’s named for the engraved pavers around it, a fundraising project by the Exchange Club.

“The area surrounding it, we have a lot of pavers that people are either memorializing a friend or a loved one, or there’s some really fun ones around here too that families get together and just do pavers in dedication to each other,” Picco said.

Fountain returns for spring weather

The park district is glad to have the fountain running again as the weather warms up.

“We got North Central College right next to us, so it’s a beautiful pass through to get to downtown and a beautiful part of the Riverwalk,” Picco said. “It’s a well-loved feature, and a lot of people have been really looking forward to seeing it running again. So we’re happy that we’re able to provide that for the community.”

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