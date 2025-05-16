Naperville gives cell provider all-clear in relocating tower  

Despite concerns from nearby residents, the planned relocation of a popular cell phone provider’s antennas and related infrastructure is moving forward, following a series of approvals from the Naperville City Council.

For a quarter century, T-Mobile has been leasing space on Naperville’s 160-foot-tall water tower at 1301 Clyde Drive. The long-term arrangement, however, is coming to an end this summer as a result of a 2018 municipal ordinance that is phasing out the placement of private infrastructure on city-owned equipment.

Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed cell tower proposal in March

In anticipation of the imminent change, T-Mobile representatives in March proposed relocating the company’s equipment to a separate 190-foot-tall freestanding tower in close proximity to the water tower.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission took up the request at the time, with multiple residents sharing concerns at a public hearing. Ultimately, commissioners forwarded on a favorable recommendation to the decision-making city council.

The residents’ concerns included the impact the new freestanding tower would have on property values and radiofrequency (RF) emissions from the infrastructure. To the latter point, T-Mobile representatives have indicated the company complies with all Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements.

Councilman casts ‘no’ vote at city council meeting

The Naperville City Council took up the T-Mobile proposal at its meeting Tuesday, May 6. Councilmembers voted 8-1 in favor of granting a conditional-use permit for the new freestanding tower’s construction, as well as a lease agreement between the city and T-Mobile

Councilman Josh McBroom, who cast the dissenting vote, explained his reasoning during deliberations.

“Full disclosure, this is my neighborhood, so I’ve had a lot of contact from residents,” McBroom said. “I know them well, and they’ve had a lot of conversations about this.”

McBroom said he has heard the concerns and understands the complexities in play as telecommunications equipment such as cell towers are an integral part of day-to-day life.

“I don’t know if these things are health risks or not,” McBroom said. “I do know that people aren’t going to give up their Netflix streaming either.”

Speaking to the other prevailing issue raised, McBroom added, “From a real estate perspective, I think there probably is a concern that there is a certain population that is not going to want to buy a property with a visible cell phone tower in the backyard.”

McBroom indicated he preferred the equipment stay on the existing water tower, though he acknowledged an ordinance change would be necessary.

