Naperville hires new director of finance

The city of Naperville has hired Andrea Lamberg as its new director of finance. She will step into the role Dec. 14, according to a news release.

Naperville native takes on new role

Lamberg is a Naperville resident who has experience working across various Chicagoland suburbs throughout her career in municipal finance.

She said she was looking forward to joining the city of Naperville’s team.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as Finance Director in the city I grew up in and call home. I have seen firsthand how Naperville has evolved. In a City that has seen so many changes, one thing that hasn’t changed is its strong financial position,” Lamberg said in the news release.

Previous experience

Lamberg most recently served as finance director for the village of Oswego, where she created a multi-million dollar financing plan for the village’s portion of the WaterLink pipeline project, bringing water from Lake Michigan to residents of Oswego.

Prior to that role, Lamberg was finance director for the village of Hinsdale and the city of Park Ridge, an accountant for the village of Lincolnwood, and budget coordinator for Brown County, Wisconsin.

Certifications and education

Lamberg is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Public Finance Officer, and a recipient of the Government Finance Officers Association Excellence in Financial Reporting and Distinguished Budget Presentation awards.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Applied Studies (Accounting) from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and volunteers with the Government Finance Officers Association and the Illinois Government Finance Officers Association.

Featured image courtesy: City of Naperville

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