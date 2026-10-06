Part of Book Road in Naperville to reopen while new closure begins

While a portion of Book Road is set to reopen soon as work on the WaterLink pipeline project continues in two areas of Naperville, construction along another segment of the road will begin later this week, according to a recent construction update from the company.

On Sept. 29, WaterLink said Book Road between 75th Street and 87th Street is expected to open “sometime in the next week.”

Then, according to a post on Oct. 3, construction along Book Road south of 95th Street will begin late this week. As a result, Book Road between 95th Street and Conan Doyle Road will be open to southbound traffic only, while northbound traffic will need to follow a detour.

Construction project on water main caused Book Road shutdown

For the WaterLink project, crews are building a 54-inch water main which runs under parts of Naperville in an effort to bring water from Lake Michigan to Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville.

Book Road from 75th Street south to 95th Street is currently closed for the work, as is 95th Street from Wolf’s Crossing Road to 248th Avenue and south past Lapp Lane.

Water main installation is complete at 95th Street and 248th Avenue. Roadway restoration is expected to begin in late November or early December.

Westbound traffic on 95th Street at the intersection with Book Road is reduced to one lane after a sinkhole opened up near the construction site Sept. 27. The hole is now filled, and crews are currently working on further repairs to restore the roadway pavement.