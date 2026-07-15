Naperville home breaks city, county records in $8.3 million sale

A resort-style mansion in Naperville sold for $8.3 million last Friday, becoming the highest home sale to date in Naperville and Will County records.

A multi-million-dollar ‘experience’

According to the listing, the 21,361-square-foot home at 28W660 Perkins Court sits on almost three acres and includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and two half baths.

Real estate agent Katherine Karvelas of @properties Christine’s International Real Estate said that former property owners Rocco and Diana Salviola extensively redesigned the home’s interior over several years.

“Millions were invested creating an experience rather than simply a home,” Karvelas said.

Built in 2014, the house features luxury indoor and outdoor amenities. Outside the Tudor-style home, there is an in-ground pool and spa, outdoor movie theatre, putting green, and multiple entertainment spaces.

Inside also features a private theater that Karvelas described as “one of the most impressive” she’s represented, with a state-of-the-art sound system and Rolls-Royce-inspired “twinkle” ceiling.

“This sale reflects the growing strength and national recognition of Chicago’s western suburbs in the ultra-luxury market. Buyers today recognize they can enjoy a world-class estate and lifestyle outside the city without compromising on quality, privacy, or amenities,” Karvelas said.

Breaking Naperville, Will County records

Last week’s sale puts the property as the highest-selling home in Naperville and Will County.

The previous Naperville sale record was set in 2024 by a home on Shamrock Court that sold for $7.55 million, according to Crain’s.

The recent Perkins Court home sale is also tied for the second-highest residential sale in Chicago, sharing the place with a waterfront home in Lake Forest that also sold for $8.3 million in March. A Lake Bluff property sold for $10.5 million in June, taking the number one spot, Crain’s reported.

Karvelas remarked that it was “incredibly rewarding” to help find a buyer for the record-breaking sale.

“It’s a wonderful milestone not only for my clients, but also for the continued evolution of Naperville’s luxury market,” Karvelas said.

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Photo courtesy: @properties Christine’s International Real Estate