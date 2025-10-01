Naperville home built to honor local veteran

During a homecoming unlike any other, the community honored U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Tomee Phetsisouk as he was given keys to a brand-new home, mortgage-free, in south Naperville as part of the Built to Honor program.

Major U.S. construction company, PulteGroup, began the Built to Honor program in 2013 as a way to give back to disabled veterans and their families. This is the company’s 102nd home in the country, built for a veteran, and for it, the group partnered with the national nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes.

“Building this home for you and your family has not only been an honor and a privilege, but truly the most memorable moment our team has ever shared,” said Andy Stern, president of PulteGroup’s Illinois division.

“Together we are not only building homes but creating lasting stability and hope for men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom,” said Tracy White, Project Manager, Building Homes for Heroes.

Sergeant Phetsisouk’s military experience

Sergeant Phetsisouk enlisted in the Army in 2003 and completed two combat missions in Iraq, facing extreme dangers daily. During his second deployment, his troop’s vehicle was struck by an explosive, resulting in a traumatic brain injury, wounds to his neck and back, significant hearing loss, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“I’m lucky to be alive, said Sgt. Phetsisouk. “I was given a second chance and I’m going to make the best of it.”

He received numerous military honors, including the Army Commendation Medal, Valorous Unit Award, Combat Infantry Badge and Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, along with several others recognizing his dedication to service.

“Now it’s our turn to be a source of joy and to celebrate your courage and your determination and your spirit,” said Mayor Scott Wehrli.

Home sweet home

While he learned he’d be receiving the gift of home back in May during a groundbreaking ceremony, Sgt. Phetsisouk didn’t know it would also be fully furnished and include little touches to truly make the house a home.

“This is incredible. Everyone worked so hard to make this happen, and I’m so thankful for all their hard work,” said Sgt. Phetsisouk. “I’m glad to be part of the Naperville community now.

His two teenage daughters and mother are also seeing their new home for the first time.

“When I first saw my room, I was actually touched,” said Sgt. Phetsisouk’s daughter, Taya. “These memories that I have now, it’s going to mean everything to me.”

Longtime friends Mike Mastrangeli and Ryan Shannon nominated the veteran and father of two for the Built to Honor program.

“This is a huge thing for him; the girls are ecstatic,” said Mastrangeli. “I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Formerly from St. Charles, the now Naperville resident looks forward to settling in, meeting his neighbors, and starting a new chapter.

