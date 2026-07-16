Naperville home damaged, officer treated after basement fire

A basement fire Wednesday morning caused $70,000 in damage to a Naperville home and left one police officer to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

More details

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting smoke and possible fire inside a home on the 200 block of Cedarbrook Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. Three engines, two trucks, two medic units, one heavy rescue, and three battalion vehicles were dispatched to the location.

Upon arriving, firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the home before discovering the fire in the basement. All home occupants had safely vacated the property. Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The cause is said to be accidental after an initial investigation. The incident left the home uninhabitable. Meanwhile, the officer transported from the scene for smoke inhalation has been released.

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