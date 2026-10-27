Naperville homes all treat, no trick for Halloween 2026

A seasonal resource is once again helping Naperville residents and visitors view the city’s spectacularly spooky sights as Halloween approaches.

2026 Naperville Halloween Map

More than 100 homes are featured on the ‘2026 Naperville Halloween Map.’

The map includes addresses and photos of some of the most festive homes in the area, helping trick-or-treaters and Halloween enthusiasts alike find the best haunts.

Believe House owners embrace seasonal celebrations

The guide is curated each year by Deborah Nilles and Kevin Knoth, owners of the ‘Believe House,’ a Naperville home known for its all-out Christmas decorations.

The map started as a Christmas tradition, compiling a list of noteworthy holiday light displays for the community to enjoy. As it gained popularity, the couple decided to create a second map – this one for Halloween.

“So we put out a call asking people, ‘Hey, do you decorate? Does your neighbor decorate? Tell us.’ And then we do a whole route, scouting every single home that someone sends us, taking photos and putting together the map,” Nilles said.

While the Believe House isn’t decorated for the fall, Nilles said the map is her way of spreading happiness during the holidays’ off-season.

“What I hope people take away from the map experience is simple. It’s joy, you know, a moment that brings a smile to your face,” Nilles said. “That could be with your family, your date, your spouse, or just even just yourself. Go enjoy some lights, get in the car, see what’s out there, and, you know, escape the world for a few hours looking at some holiday lights. What could be better?”

This year’s standouts

She has a few standouts she suggests paying a visit, including:

225 Ridgefield Lane: also known as the Fog Bog and one of the most popular homes on the map

1109 E Bailey Road: home to Jung Family Painting and taking donations in support of Little Friends from visitors

10S287 Alan Road: a display started by a now-college student when he was just 12 years old, which he continues to operate from his dorm room

Nilles said she appreciates the hard work each home on the map puts into getting their decorations ready for the public to enjoy, and recommends browsing the online guide to pick out a few of your own favorites.

“The people of Naperville have so much holiday spirit and do this kind of decoration. And there are so many of them; that’s why this map is able to exist,” Nilles said.

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