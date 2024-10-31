Naperville’s Jung Family Painting celebrates 20th anniversary by giving back

For the past two decades, Jung Family Painting has spread color throughout the community with its painting services and philanthropic mission.

“It’s surreal. 20 years and we’re not going to stop from there,” said Bob Jung, founder of Jung Family Painting.

What is Jung Family Painting?

The family-owned company is known for its interior and exterior painting and decorating services for residential and commercial properties. It’s also recognized for supporting local organizations like nonprofits, churches, and schools by offering discounted prices and complimentary paint.

The idea for the business sprang from a hobby Bob Jung picked up nearly 40 years ago.

“I learned how to do it from a good friend of mine and just loved it. It was fun, and [I] started talking with my parents and then family members to paint for, then doing side jobs,” said Bob Jung.

In 2004, he decided to pursue painting as a full-time career and started his company, Bob Jung Painting & Decorating, with just two employees. From there, he joined the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce to learn more about managing a business.

“So the chamber of commerce really helped me learn about accounting, time management, and everything else. You got to meet other members who became great friends, who were able to help on the way to our success,” said Bob Jung.

A growing business

In the company’s early years, Bob was one of the lead painters, working hands-on until he eventually decided to shift his focus.

“So I put down my paintbrush ten years ago. As much as I love it, I have to trust my guys to run the job. I’ll run the business,” said Bob Jung.

As the business continued to grow, he realized he needed more support on the administrative side. During his honeymoon in 2016, he asked his wife Judy if she would join the company as the business development manager.

“Bob was doing everything. So, how do you do marketing, sales, accounting, and run a business? You can’t. So when I joined, I just took over half of what he was trying to do, and he was doing it successfully, but it was hard. If you want to grow, you have to bring on more people. So it just grew from there,” said Judy Jung, president of Jung Family Painting

With his wife working alongside him, he renamed the business Jung Family Painting that same year. Today, Judy Jung serves as president of the company, which now has 24 employees.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving back

To celebrate Jung Family Painting’s 20th anniversary this year, they are giving $20,000 in painting grants to nonprofits. The company has already provided 12 nonprofits with painting services.

“We have picked quite a few already, and we’ve painted for a lot of them and it’s been an amazing experience, and they’re so grateful. We’re so happy that we can give back like that,” said Judy Jung.

They also host an annual fundraiser each Halloween, “Monsters for a Cause,” from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1109 E Bailey Road.

“About four years ago, I said, ‘Kids are coming anyway. Families are coming anyway because our yard is so amazing. Why don’t we put a cause to it?’ So I asked Little Friends if they would become our charity of choice. Reason being is Little Friends helps autistic children, their families, [and] disabled adults, and that’s somebody that helped people in our world,” said Judy Jung.

In the spirit of giving back, the Jung family invites a Little Friends representative to their home on Halloween, where a decorated donation box is set up to collect funds while trick-or-treaters gather candy and enjoy the decorations. Last year, they raised over $2,000.

For the Jung family, it’s not just about the painting services they offer but the impact they can make in the community.

“I feel very blessed that we have built this together and it’s become something significant. We love our customers, we love the community, and we can’t wait to get bigger and better,” said Judy Jung.

