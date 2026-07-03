Naperville hotel fire causes estimated $8 million in damage

A fire broke out overnight at the Tru by Hilton Hotel in Naperville, causing an estimated $8 million in damage and leaving the structure uninhabitable, according to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the building located at 1809 W. Diehl Rd. Fire crews and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the area.

Fire discovered on the roof of Hilton Hotel

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire on the roof of the structure, and additional personnel were sent to the scene. Crews evacuated the hotel before launching “an aggressive offensive fire attack,” according to the press release.

Most of the fire was extinguished by 1 a.m., with assistance from other local fire agencies, including the Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Warrenville, and Aurora fire departments, as well as the Naperville Police Department and Naperville Electric Department.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!