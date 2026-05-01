Naperville house fire causes $50K in damages, no injuries

A midday fire at a home in Naperville on Thursday caused $50,000 in damage, but did not displace any residents, according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire discovered at the rear of the home

Authorities say the incident happened just before 2 p.m. A 911 call came into the Naperville Emergency Communications Center about a possible fire at a residential property.

Crews responded to the scene on the 3000 block of Tussell Street, and after a 360-degree search of the property, discovered a fire at the rear of the home. Firefighters extinguished it and made sure the hazard was contained.

Cause of fire ‘unintentional,’ authorities say

All the occupants of the home had safely gotten out before fire crews arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

The fire was found to be unintentional, according to the news release.

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