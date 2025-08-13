Naperville invites the next generation of leaders to the table

The city of Naperville is offering two opportunities for students to get involved in their community through local government student board and commission experiences and a Mayoral internship program.

Student representatives on boards and commissions

The City has 13 boards and commissions with two student positions available on each. Eligible sophomores, juniors and seniors are invited to apply to sit on the following boards and commissions:

Advisory Commission on Disabilities

Building Review Board

Financial Advisory Board

Historic Preservation Commission

Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission

Naper Settlement Museum Board

Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees

Planning and Zoning Commission

Public Utilities Advisory Board

Riverwalk Commission

Sister Cities Commission

Special Events and Community Arts Commission

Transportation Advisory Board

Students living within Naperville’s incorporated boundaries may apply for up to three boards and commissions, plus the Mayor’s Chief of Staff internship. Freshmen and those who have previously served on a board or commission are ineligible, with preference given to juniors and seniors.

Before applying, students should review the City’s Boards and Commissions Guide to understand the responsibilities and time commitment involved.

KidsMatter Internship – Mayor’s Chief of Staff

Another opportunity pairs students with the city’s top leader.

“I loved how this program opened my eyes to a new side of Naperville,” said Tabetha Black, a rising Naperville North senior who participated in the pilot Chief of Staff program during the 2024-2025 school year. “Getting to assist Mayor Wehrli at some of the events he attended helped me understand how diverse our community really is!”

Following a pilot of the program in 2024-25, the city and KidsMatter are offering up to six high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors the chance to serve as Chief of Staff to Mayor Scott Wehrli.

This internship involves supporting the Mayor at public events by engaging with attendees, answering questions, and taking photos, and requires students with strong communication, writing, and organizational skills.

Hours vary by event, with some evenings and weekends required. The full job description is available on the Boards and Commissions webpage.

“This program is special to me because I discovered my passion for public service as a teen,” Mayor Wehrli said. “This program represents the next generation of leaders who will continue to make Naperville a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

All students accepted to both programs may also attend the KidsMatter Leadership Academy on October 25. The academy will provide an orientation to learn city meeting protocols and connect with fellow program participants.

“Our main goal at KidsMatter is to empower young people, and we’re incredibly proud to partner with the City of Naperville on these impactful student programs,” said KidsMatter CEO and Executive Director Nina Menis.

How to Apply

Students interested in applying to be either a student representative or Chief of Staff intern can do so online by selecting the “Apply” button on any board or commission webpage on the city’s website.

Those interested in the KidsMatter – Mayor’s Chief of Staff internship should answer “yes” to the relevant question on the application form. For more information, contact Rachel Pruneda via email or at 630-548-2983.

