Naperville joins Labor Day traffic enforcement campaign

Along with more than 200 law enforcement agencies in Illinois, the Naperville Police Department is participating in traffic enforcement campaigns this Labor Day weekend, the department said in a press release.

Enforcing a safer holiday

As part of the campaign, officers will have an increased presence on the road to promote safe, sober driving over the holiday.

“This enforcement campaign allows us to put even more officers on the road over the holiday weekend to patrol with zero tolerance for impaired driving,” Naperville Police Sergeant Eric Muska said in the press release.

Campaign targets impaired driving, seatbelt laws

The campaign will target impaired driving from alcohol, cannabis and other drugs, as well as enforce seat belt laws.

Muska encouraged drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver for the weekend.

“We want our community to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and responsibly,” Muska said.

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