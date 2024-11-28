Naperville kicks off Thanksgiving with the Turkey Trot

Over 6,500 trotters kicked off their Thanksgiving at Naperville Central for the 27th annual Turkey Trot.

“We’re a 5K race, it’s our 27th year, we’ve been at Naperville Central,” said Glenn Behnke, Turkey Trot race director. “I love the Turkey Trot because we get all these people out to run, walk, and they’re getting exercise, even the little kids being pushed in the stroller, wonderful.”

The Naperville Noon Lions’ annual fundraiser welcomed trotters from all around, with some rocking their best Thanksgiving costumes.

“I love the ones with pilgrims, turkeys, and ears of corn,” Behnke said.

Many families make this run to start their turkey day, like the Berres family.

“It was hard, but I just kept saying to myself, I can do this.”

Though Behnke thought the cold weather might keep trotters under their blankets Thursday morning, he was pleased to see the large turnout at the race.

“It’s just a great city experience because this isn’t like the Olympics, there’s some fast runners, but no one’s coming from 200 miles away,” said Behnke. “You’re coming from 200 miles because you’re going to grandma’s or mom’s house… but the race has been a tradition, and it keeps growing.”

