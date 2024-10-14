Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot supports vision and hearing care

The Naperville Noon Lions have been serving local people in need since 1948. They are a dedicated group of women and men whose motto is “We Serve.”

The club seeks to help Naperville children and seniors receive the hearing and vision care they cannot afford. They also support local agencies including veterans’ organizations as well as agencies fighting hunger and homelessness.

Naperville Noon Lions Club is a member of the International Association of Lions Clubs founded in 1917 in Chicago

Lions International is the largest and most active service organization in the world, with over 1.4 million members in 182 countries. A non-profit, the Lion’s focus is to help the vision and hearing impaired. Helen Keller challenged the Lions Club to become “Knights of the Blind” in a crusade against darkness.

Supporting that charter, the club provides funding for glaucoma testing and visual correction. In addition, the Naperville Noon Lions Club provides hearing and sight services to students and adults who cannot afford them. The Lions also help people with diabetes and issues affecting children.

The Turkey Trot is a Naperville tradition

This year marks the 27th Turkey Trot. The 5K starts on Hillside behind Naperville Central High School at 8 AM Thanksgiving morning. More than 6,000 runners and walkers are expected. While there are some very fast runners the real thrill is seeing all the family and friends gather with Thanksgiving-themed costumes or hats to just jog or walk the route. It is a morning of all smiles. Thanksgiving, a day known for overeating, Naperville Noon Lions get everyone out for exercise and fellowship.

Spotlight Guests: Glenn Behnke, Race Director & Dianne Morr, member