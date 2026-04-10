Naperville lawmaker pushes bill to make digital deals more accessible

While digital deals can seem like savings at first glance, they can sometimes come with extra steps.

“To get those prices you have to digitally clip a coupon, go into a store’s app, find that product, and that’s assuming you can get internet,” said State Representative Janet Yang Rohr.

House Bill 0045 expands digital coupon use

State Representative Janet Yang Rohr, of the 41st District, which includes Naperville, is pushing for legislation – Illinois House Bill 45 – aimed at cutting out the hassle.

“This bill will make sure that the price that’s advertised is that price that you can actually receive,” said Yang Rohr.

Retailers would have to offer non-digital alternatives to digital coupons. How they go about doing so is up to each business, providing flexibility.

“It can be a printed coupon or it can be at the point of sale, the cashier can make a price adjustment, or it can be like a manager’s card. You scan the manager’s card, and they get all the prices,” said Yang Rohr.

Gaining support from other lawmakers

The Illinois House unanimously voted Thursday in favor of the bill, which will now be heading to the state Senate.

Senator Laura Ellman of the 21st District says this could provide relief for consumers who struggle with finding digital ads when shopping in store.

“As more grocery discounts move online, too many families, especially seniors and those without reliable internet, are being left behind,” said Senator Laura Ellman in a statement to NCTV17. “This measure ensures savings are accessible to everyone, no matter how they shop, while still giving stores flexibility in how those discounts are applied.”

Lawmakers face a deadline at the end of May. Representative Yang Rohr says the goal should be simple: make everyday shopping more affordable.

“Overall, people are concerned about their wallets, their pocketbooks and making sure their lives are affordable and I think this is a good step towards that,” said Yang Rohr.

Should House Bill 0045 pass, Illinois would be the first state to have such a law on the books.