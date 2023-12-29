Naperville libraries to host Countdowns to Noon Year on Dec. 30

Two branches of the Naperville Public Library are holding Countdowns to Noon Year for little ones on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Ring in the “noon year” with the Naperville Public Library

Countdowns will run from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., and 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive.

The events will feature a New Year’s Eve craft and surprises. Crafts are limited to one per child.

Limited availability at both locations

At each library, free numbered entry tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Children’s Services Desk starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Nichols Library will allow 140 participants and the 95th Street Library countdown is limited to 170 participants.

For more information on each countdown, visit the Naperville Public Library website.

