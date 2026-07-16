Naperville library board voices support for Nichols Library parking deck

The Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees shared its support of a new Nichols Library parking deck project at its Wednesday board meeting.

The board unanimously approved a letter to be given to Mayor Scott Wehrli and the city council in support of moving forward with the process for a new parking deck at Nichols Library, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street.

Naperville board drafted letter in support

Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance; Steve Rubin, chair of the Downtown Advisory Commission; and Tom Castagnoli, business owner and chair of the parking working group, presented plans for the parking deck to the board in April.

Following the presentation, Board President Reginald Gardner drafted a letter summarizing the board’s discussion at the meeting and voicing their support. After reviewing the initial draft in June, board members suggested changing the language to reflect their support of a parking deck, though not necessarily the exact plans submitted.

The final version of the letter was presented and approved at Wednesday’s meeting. Two trustees, Vice President Viral Shah and Dr. Mark Kolkman, were absent.

“The Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees is in support of a parking deck,” the letter reads. “We look forward to being an active member in all further discussions and decisions about the construction of this parking deck.”

Trustee Mark Rice offered his support ahead of the decision.

“If we’re talking about strictly what’s in the best interest of our patrons, and not having anything else to do with anything, budgets or money or neighbors or anything along those lines, I do believe that it’s in the best interest of the Naperville Public Library that we have an additional parking deck built,” Rice said.

Trustee Erica Katz also considered the needs of library guests and other downtown Naperville visitors in her support of the parking deck.

“Our responsibilities to them and having that opportunity for them, because people do park for other things, and we need to take care of patrons,” Katz said.

Reconsidering plans for Nichols parking deck

Plans for the deck were initially drawn up in 2008, but due to the economic downturn, the project was put on hold.

The 2008 plans depict a two-story parking garage that would be level with the height of the Nichols Library, utilizing the hill toward the Riverwalk to make the lower level partially underground. That proposed deck would accommodate up to 500 vehicles, an increase of 370 spaces from the library’s current lot, which holds 130.

Plans for the deck would remain largely unchanged, the downtown group said, though drawings will be redone to account for new technology, and the city would work with a new company to complete the project.

Addressing downtown parking needs

According to the 2026 Naperville Public Library Community Survey, parking improvements at Nichols Library were a top issue for guests. The survey noted that 11% of respondents noted parking as their main concern. Many said they would like to see parking spaces added, such as through a parking deck.

In their letter to the mayor and council members, the library board noted this need.

“With the level of commerce and tourism surrounding the area, there is a need for additional parking in Downtown Naperville. Moreover, NPL patrons have routinely emphasized challenges with parking at Nichols Library as evidenced by the most recent Naperville Public Library Community Survey,” the letter said.

Wood, Rubin and Castagnoli also noted the need for additional parking spaces downtown. The group said that the downtown area sees up to 9.5 million visitors per year, and the 3,500 spaces offered don’t meet the needs of guests.

The group also noted parking as a top concern for downtown visitors and merchants. They said adding a new parking deck at Nichols Library would increase parking downtown by 10%.

Downtown group seeking support

Wood, Rubin and Castagnoli have met with several other groups, including the Riverwalk Commission, Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, and downtown business owners, to gauge interest in resuming this project.

The group said the project is budgeted between $32 million and $36 million.

The matter will need to be considered by council and will be discussed within the 2027 budget hearings to be held later this year. If approved, construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

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Photos courtesy: City of Naperville