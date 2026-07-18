Naperville library receives awards in marketing, communications

The Naperville Public Library has received two awards for outstanding marketing and communications.

At the 2026 American Library Association conference last month, the library received the John Cotton Dana Award and a PR Xchange Award.

John Cotton Dana celebrates marketing campaigns

The John Cotton Dana Award is given to eight libraries across the country each year, applauding the top marketing campaigns that increase library visibility and impact.

Naperville Public Library was awarded for its “Inside Scoop on Library Card Sign-Up Month” campaign from September 2025. The ice cream-themed celebration brought a 67% increase in juvenile card sign-ups and 319 new young cardholders.

“A huge thank you to ALA Core, EBSCO, the H.W. Wilson Foundation, and our incredible community of library cardholders. Your enthusiasm for library cards and sweet treats made this recognition possible,” the library said in a Facebook post.

The library received a $10,000 grant along with the award.

PR Xchange Award

At the conference, Naperville Public Library also received a PR Xchange Award recognizing the creativity and originality of marketing materials.

The Naperville library received an award in the Electronic Special Events category for one of its Get Ready With Me for Storytime social media reels.

Of the 236 print and electronic entries, judges selected 28 print winners and 26 electronic winners.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

Photos courtesy: Naperville Public Library