Naperville library teen pitch program opens for applications Aug. 1

It’s not just librarians who can host events at the Naperville Public Library.

Teens with an idea for a library program or activity are invited to submit their plans during the Teen Pitch Program, which opens for applications Aug. 1.

Program invites teens to bring ‘unique ideas’ to life

The Teen Pitch Program is designed for groups of two to five students in grades 7 through 12, who can share their ideas for programs to take place in summer 2027.

The library is seeking unique ideas — different from the array of free options already offered — and open to children, teens or adults.

Programs that are religious, political or medical are prohibited, and teens aren’t allowed to sell, market or promote any product or service during their potential program.

But otherwise, the options are endless, and teens are invited to use their creativity to submit new ideas — even if they’ve never planned an event before.

This year’s winning programs, presented earlier this spring and summer, were called “Float Your Boat” and “AstroThink: Space and A.I. Adventure.”

Teens can submit program ideas Aug. 1 to Sept. 30

The application period for the Teen Pitch Program runs Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, with applications available during that time on the library website.

The top three to five teams who submit their ideas will be contacted in mid-October and invited to give a live pitch, presenting their idea to library staff.

The winning team or teams also will receive program planning support from library staff, and the library will provide all materials needed for the activity.

Pitch program brings ‘real-world experience’

The library says the Teen Pitch Program is a hands-on way for participants to bring ideas for education and exploration to the public.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for you to gain real-world experience in conceptualizing an idea, developing a sales pitch, and troubleshooting any problems that may arise when bringing your vision to life,” the Pitch Program webpage says.

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