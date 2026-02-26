Naperville man, accomplice charged with falsely reporting over $1M jewelry robbery

Two men have been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report that they had been robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney and the Elmhurst police chief, Naperville resident Mahmood Bashang, 30, and Glendale Heights resident Pezhman Gilani Yahyavi, 46, appeared in DuPage County court Wednesday morning

Both were charged with one count of disorderly conduct – false report of a crime. They were both released following their court appearance.

Suspects allegedly staged fake armed robbery crime scene

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 22, just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities say that Yahyavi purposely drove his car off the roadway to make it seem like he had been the victim of an armed robbery.

Bashang then allegedly called 911 and told the operator that he and Yahyavi were jewelry vendors who had been at a jewelry show in Rosemont, but were robbed on their way home by three armed individuals. He said the value of the stolen jewelry was between $1.5 to $2 million dollars, with most of it being 14k gold pieces.

Alleged actions wasted “critical law enforcement resources,” DuPage state’s attorney says

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin noted his frustration that law enforcement had to waste time on this alleged false claim.

“Filing a false police report, as alleged in this case, not only wastes critical law enforcement resources, but can result in innocent individuals being wrongfully arrested and charged,” Berlin said in the news release. “Since the initial 911 call, the Elmhurst Police Department dedicated a significant amount of time and energy to investigate what at the time was believed to be a multi-million-dollar jewelry robbery. If the defendants are proven guilty, law enforcement efforts investigating an alleged armed robbery, while commendable, proved to be unnecessary.”

Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean echoed Berlin’s thoughts.

“Officers, detectives, and emergency personnel from Elmhurst, Bensenville and Rosemont committed significant time and resources to what was ultimately determined to be a scheme to enrich themselves,” McLean said.

Both men are set to appear in court again on March 23.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office (l to r) Mahmood Bashang, Pezham Gilani Yahyavi

