Naperville man accused in $240 million Medicare fraud scheme 

A Naperville man has been accused of assisting in a scheme to defraud Medicare of roughly $240 million by submitting false reimbursement claims for over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Northern District of Illinois.

Amirali Bhimani, 42, has been charged with three counts of healthcare fraud for the alleged scheme, which took place within a stretch of under six months.

Medicare beneficiary information allegedly sold to labs

Bhimani allegedly sold Medicare beneficiary information to laboratories, so they could bill Medicare for COVID-19 test kits. He and others allegedly gave the labs fake phone call recordings, in which Medicare beneficiaries had “purportedly” agreed to get the kits. The source of those recordings allegedly told Bhimani that they had been created by AI.

Authorities say that due to the reimbursement claims for the kits that were never requested or provided, Medicare was billed about $342 million by laboratories. Medicare ended up paying about $240 million of that, the release said.

Part of 2026 National Healthcare Fraud Takedown

The case against Bhimani is part of the Department of Justice’s 2026 National Healthcare Fraud Takedown, the news release said. The campaign seeks out and prosecutes criminal healthcare fraud, particularly against Medicare and Medicaid.

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