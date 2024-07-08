Naperville man charged with murder in stabbing death of ex-wife

A Naperville man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of his ex-wife.

Zokir S. Kudratov, 55, was officially charged with the crime on Sunday, after already having been arrested by police the day before, following their initial investigation into the matter, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department.

Woman fatally stabbed during argument with ex-husband, say authorities

On the morning of Saturday, July 6, authorities say that Kudratov got in an argument with his ex-wife at his home on Saddlebrook Drive. She was residing at the home as well, but on a different floor.

During the argument, Kudratov allegedly stabbed his ex-wife several times with a knife that authorities say he had “on his person.”

Shortly afterward, around 9:40 a.m., authorities from both the Naperville police and fire departments arrived on scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m. Police have not disclosed the name of the victim.

Kudratov charged with murder the following day

Kudratov was arrested that same day after a preliminary investigation, and held at the Naperville Police Department. After being charged with the murder on Sunday, he was taken to the Will County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 10, for a detention hearing.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres expressed his thanks to officers as well as his condolences to the family of the victim.

“First and foremost, the entire Naperville Police Department sends our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” said Naperville Police Chief Arres in the news release. “To say these incidents are some of the most challenging and heartbreaking in policing is an understatement. I commend our officers and investigators for their professionalism and diligence throughout this tragic situation. Thank you as well to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance and guidance during this incident.”

