Naperville man charged with sexually abusing 2 teenage boys

A Naperville man charged with sexually abusing two boys in his care has been denied pre-trial release, according to a joint press release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Aurora Police Department.

Murtaza Hameed, 46, was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempt criminal sexual assault, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Officials say two boys were sexually abused during chiropractic treatment

On Jan. 11, a seventeen-year-old boy was receiving treatment from Hameed at his chiropractic office in Aurora, located in the 3800 block of McCoy Drive, when Hameed allegedly sexually abused him, according to officials.

It is alleged that when the boy returned home from his appointment, he told his father what happened. Authorities say his father alerted the Aurora Police Department, who then contacted the DuPage County Children’s Center.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that there had allegedly been a similar incident involving a sixteen-year-old boy in 2016.

Officials react to the incident

“This type of extremely disturbing behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in the news release. “I commend the young victim in this case for disclosing what allegedly happened to him.”

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross echoed Berlin’s sentiments, calling these “deeply troubling allegations.”

“I commend our investigator, the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center, and State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their tireless work on this case. Thanks to their persistence and collaboration, we’re hopeful that justice will be served and that others who may have been harmed feel empowered to come forward,” said Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross.

Authorities urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has information about the case to contact Aurora Police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or 630-256-5554.

Hameed’s next court appearance is set for June 2.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

