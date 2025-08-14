Naperville man dies after motorcycle crashes into fence

A 39-year-old Naperville man died after his motorcycle crashed into a fence on the northeast side of Naperville on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Motorcycle crash near Naper Boulevard and Plank Road intersection

On Aug. 13, around 10 p.m., the Naperville Police Department and Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded to a call about a motorcycle crash near the intersection of N. Naper Boulevard and Plank Road.

Upon arrival, they found a black 2016 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob heavily damaged and lying on its side on the east side of the road.

The driver of the motorcycle was found unresponsive. Emergency care was given on scene by the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, before the patient was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was heading north on N. Naper Boulevard toward Plank Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a fence. Naper Boulevard was closed in both directions from Plank Road to Meadow Lake Drive for about four hours following the crash.

The NPD asks anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact its traffic unit at (630) 420-6117.

