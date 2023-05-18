Naperville man faces sexual abuse charges after incident involving 13-year-old girl

A 39-year-old Naperville man is facing sexual abuse charges after being accused of sneaking into a 13-year-old girl’s home and performing sexual acts, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Junsuk Park has been charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse relating to encounters he allegedly had with the Rockford-area girl in 2022.

Park allegedly masquerades as 16-year-old on Snapchat

Park met the victim on Snapchat, pretending to be a 16-year-old boy named “James” from the Elgin area, with the username “nighttimesensei,” officials said.

After a series of sexually explicit conversations, Park allegedly snuck into the girl’s bedroom through a window on August 1 and performed sex acts. The girl’s father called the police after finding Park in her closet at 4 a.m.

He drove off from the house in a Toyota Prius before the police arrived, officials said. The father was able to give a description of the man and vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said this was the second occasion Park had snuck into the girl’s bedroom. Officers found items he allegedly left at the home on the first occasion, including rubber gloves, napkins, and a used condom.

Pending sexual abuse case against Park

A probable cause statement was filed against Park on May 12, and the girl identified him during a photo lineup.

Park posted 10% of his $100,000 bond on Monday. He was ordered by the judge to have no contact with the girl, her residence, or anyone under 18-years-old.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

