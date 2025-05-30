Naperville man sentenced to 8 years for killing dog, DUI

A Naperville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the slaying of a family pet and driving under the influence.

According to a news release from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, 36-year-old Nathan Gonzalez received two prison sentences — five years and three years — to be served concurrently, after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty and one count of aggravated DUI.

On Sept. 29, 2024, Gonzalez killed his family’s pet, Rocco, a black and white Shih Tzu, after an argument with his partner. He disposed of the remains at a construction site, where it was found the next day by Naperville Animal Control. A necropsy revealed the dog’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

“Mr. Gonzalez’s unconscionable actions, that took the life of a beloved defenseless family pet, are extremely disturbing,” said Berlin in the news release. “Our pets are family members and deserve our love and comfort, not a violent, painful death.

Argument leads to tragic death of family pet

The day before the dog’s body was found, Naperville police say they answered a 9-1-1 call at approximately 5:58 a.m. from a 14-year-old girl who said her father, Gonzalez, had killed the family dog and had threatened her and her stepsister.

When police arrived at the home, they met the two girls, but found that Gonzalez and the dog were missing.

Law enforcement investigation later found that Gonzalez and his partner had gotten into an argument on an evening out, and after the two parted ways, taking separate rides home, he called to say he planned to kill Rocco.

He arrived at the home first, but when his partner arrived, she found that the dog was gone. Gonzalez left the home soon after, and when he returned, police were called and notified.

By the time they arrived, he had fled again on foot but was eventually found hiding behind a dumpster a few blocks away.

Convicted offender arrested a year prior for DUI

Less than a year before the incident, Naperville police had pulled Gonzalez over for speeding. During the traffic stop, “officers observed an odor of alcohol emanating from Gonzalez, and he had glassy and bloodshot eyes,” according to law enforcement reports.

They learned that he was driving on a suspended license out of Indiana, with a BAC of 0.131. He was arrested at the scene, charged, and later released.

However, in October 2024, following the allegations that he killed his family’s dog and threatened his children, Gonzalez was denied pretrial release.

Gonzalez receives lifetime ban from owning any animal

He had remained in custody since and will continue serving time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In addition to his sentence, Gonzalez is now banned from owning, housing or having custody of any animal for the rest of his life.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney