Naperville man struck by lightning on Florida pier

A 33-year-old Naperville man was struck by lightning in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Thursday, April 27, according to officials.

Lightning strike happened on pier

WJHG in Panama City reports that Joshua Lee Wheeker was out on the Russell-Fields City Pier around 11:50 a.m., when he was struck. Panama City Beach Police said that a bystander was administering CPR when they arrived on the scene.

Witness Ethan Bryan told WJHG, “The storm kind of started rolling in and they called everyone off the pier, due to the lightning. And there was two men walking down the pier, and lightning struck the first time a little bit behind them and missed, and they kind of hunkered down, and then, within five or 10 seconds the second one hit and it actually struck one of the men, and it was a pretty bad situation.

Seriously injured in incident

Wheeker was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. His current condition is unknown.

File photo – courtesy Annie Nyle

