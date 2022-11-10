Naperville Marines Celebrate The 247th Birthday Of The Marine Corps

The Naperville Marines celebrated the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Thursday morning. The day comes with celebration, but also to pay respect to those who didn’t return home.

Grateful To Be Here

“I was very fortunate in terms of my friends are on the wall, and it just wasn’t my time,” said Marine Veteran Lawernce Thomas Nyman. “However, I’m very grateful for all of their sacrifices and everyone else that has participated in today’s events. Our birthday is 247 years old today. Some of us look it, but most of us are in really good shape and very proud to be here today.”

Veterans from the Marine Corps, along with members of the Naperville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard honored the birthday by raising the National Ensign and Marine Corps colors. Following that were comments from both present and past serving Marines, who talked about the military branch’s history.

“Ever since I’ve been in the Corps, we have celebrated the Marine Corps birthday on the 10th of November every year,” said Nyman. “I’ve celebrated in Vietnam, the boys that were in the kitchen service, so to speak, would come out and service fresh chow and always a cake. Wherever two Marines are, we celebrate the Corps.”

Riffle Salute To Honor The Fallen

The ceremony ended with a rifle salute, from members of the American Legion, followed by taps. The Naperville Marines will continue their celebration tonight with a Birthday Ball at the Chicago Marriot on Naper Blvd.

The Marine Corps birthday is just before Veterans Day, for which ceremonies will take place on Friday. Naperville residents are invited to gather at Veterans Park at 10:30 AM tomorrow for the event.

NCTV17 will carry that ceremony live on air, online, and on our Facebook page.

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy reports.