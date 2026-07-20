Naperville Metra station riders advised to arrive early during maintenance work

Those hoping to catch the train at the Naperville Metra Station at 105 E. 4th Ave. are advised to arrive early due to maintenance work.

Starting Monday, July 20, crews will be repairing bricks on the station’s north exterior wall, according to city officials.

The work is taking place 7a.m. to 4p.m. Monday through Friday and is expected to last about two weeks, depending on the weather. At times, the north doors may be closed but riders can use the east and west doors instead.

There will also be one day of ceiling repairs in the commuter tunnel, which will remain open with temporary barriers and signs safely directing pedestrians. Officials say passengers should exercise caution around work zones and allow extra time to reach the platform.

The downtown Naperville station is one of two commuter railroad stations that serve local residents. The other is located at 1090 N. Route 59 in Aurora.

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