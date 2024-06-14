Naperville mom enlists young daughters to help her steal, police say

A Naperville woman has been charged with enlisting the help of her two juvenile daughters to allegedly help her steal over $4,600 worth of merchandise from the JCPenney in Yorktown Mall according to a press release from the DuPage State’s Attorney’s office.

Ritka Jain, 36, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of burglary, and one count of retail theft.

Authorities say Lombard police were dispatched to the JCPenney store, located at 175 Yorktown Mall Drive, on Thursday, June 13 at around 1:24 p.m. for a report of suspected retail theft.

After officials conducted an investigation, they alleged that Jain used her two daughters, ages five and nine, to conceal store merchandise inside a piece of luggage and baby stroller. Authorities say they walked past the registers without paying, taking 207 items of clothing, one pair of shoes, three toys and a piece of luggage, amounting to $4,607.97 in merchandise.

Jain was released at the scene on her own recognizance.

National Retail Foundation reports nearly $35 billion in losses nationwide

“The very idea that Ms. Jain enlisted her two young daughters to help her steal more than $4,600 worth of merchandise is extremely disturbing,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “Retail theft, which, according to the National Retail Foundation amounted to nearly $35 billion in losses nationwide in 2022, is not a victimless crime. Losses are ultimately paid for by consumers, employees, business owners, shareholders and entire communities.”

Jain’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22, 2024, for arraignment in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

