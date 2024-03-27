Naperville Muslim community celebrates Ramadan

“When you’re focused during Ramadan in terms of a variety of aspects, it isn’t just the fasting, it’s the extra effort you’re trying to make towards being a better person, to connect more with God through prayer, through reading the Quran, through giving of yourself,” said Ebon Turner, a member at the Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN).

Ebon Turner is one of many Naperville-area Muslims observing the annual tradition of Ramadan. The month-long holiday is seen as a way to improve self-discipline, empathy, and build a stronger connection with Allah.

“Ramadan is a very special month of the year for Muslims, it was the month that the Quran was revealed, our holy book,” said Asma Farooqie, an ICN member.

Fasting, special prayers, and good deeds during Ramadan

Muslims celebrate Ramadan by fasting from dawn to dusk each day.

“You have a little pre-dawn meal that actually helps you throughout the whole day,” said Farooqie. “We celebrate by fasting from pre-dawn to sunset, and then we have Iftar or breaking of the fast with the family.”

During Ramadan, Naperville Muslims gather at ICN mosques.

“We have special prayers during Ramadan called Dharavi, which (are) extra special prayers that (are) done all of the month of Ramadan, and we teach that to our children.”

There is also an emphasis on performing good deeds in the community during the holiday.

“Whatever good deeds that you do, it is multiplied 7,700 times more,” said Farooqie. “We should be doing it every day, but this month considerably more just because we get a lot more virtues in this month.

Turner called the the holy month challenging, yet so fulfilling.

“If you start practicing these things on a regular basis, the core things, elements about being a good person, a good Muslim, performing your prayers on a regular basis as we’re supposed to, then it should hopefully be easier post-Ramadan.”

ICN member Alaa Abusaman was born in Gaza and said this Ramadan has a “different feeling.”

“I’m very worried about my family,” said Abusam. “I already lost many of my family, many of my in-laws, many of my friends and neighbors. We are trying to invest this time to pray for our families overseas, praying for their safety, and hopefully this war will come to an end.”

Ramadan leads to Eid

Ramadan falls in line with the lunar calendar, and this year, the holy month started in early March. It concludes with Eid al-Fitr, where people come together to celebrate through gift-giving, prayer, and special meals.

