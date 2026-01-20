Naperville named one of the best cities to retire in Illinois

Naperville has been named one of the best cities to retire in Illinois, according to a recent article by World Atlas.

The website cites a total of eight cities it would recommend, with Naperville being one of them. The others are Chicago, Aurora, Rockford, Evanston, Peoria, Springfield, and Champaign.

In choosing which cities to add to the ranking, the publication looked at areas that have “reliable support of everyday routines, access to advanced medical care, and opportunities to stay socially and intellectually engaged without the need for long travel or constant driving.”

What attracts retirees to Naperville

For Naperville specifically, World Atlas highlights the town’s “everyday walkability with cultural depth and community-shaped spaces” as one of the attractive qualities for retirees.

It cites spots and activities like the Naperville Riverwalk, Naper Settlement, and performances at North Central College, which can “easily become part of a retiree’s routine,” according to the publication.

Healthcare was also noted as a draw, with Endeavor Health Edward Hospital mentioned as a provider often getting top marks in national ratings.

Naperville lands on another Best Place to Retire report

Back in November 2025, U.S. News & World Report also ranked Naperville in its “250 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026” list. The city came in at No. 207 nationally, but No. 1 in Illinois.

The report looked at more than 850 cities, and ultimately chose the top 250 based on “quality of life, affordability, health care, retiree taxes, job market,” as well as population and migration patterns for those 55 years and older.

To compile results, a public survey was sent out to those either at retirement age or approaching retirement age to know what matters most to them when thinking about where to settle down.

With those factors, Naperville came in with a score of 5.6.

Midland, Michigan took the No. 1 spot on the Best Places to Retire list nationally, with an overall score of 6.8.

U.S. News & World Report has given Naperville high rankings in other categories, noting it as No. 3 in Best Places to Live in Illinois, No. 21 in Best Medium-Sized Cities to Live in the U.S., and No. 76 in Best Places to Live in the U.S.

