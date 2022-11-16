Three Naperville natives are ready to sing about their favorite things in Paramount Theatre’s “The Sound of Music.” The show launched at the theater this week, with Juliana Filapek, Layla Joan and Emmy Chan all serving as understudies for members of the von Trapp family.

The Third von Trapp

15-year-old Filapek is the most seasoned performer of the three, with three professional productions already under her belt. Though an understudy, she’s still guaranteed two performances as Louisa von Trapp during the show’s run.

“All the young performers get to bow on opening and closing,” said Filepek. “Hopefully I will get to go in a couple of times, but I’m so excited for my guaranteed performances.”

This is the 52nd musical performance for the Waubonsie Valley High School freshman, who keeps a full schedule.

“Besides musicals and plays, I’m also on the dance team there and do show choirs,” said Filepek. “But I also plan to audition for the spring musical.”

First Time on the Big Stage

For Joan and Chan, this is their first professional production. Joan is doing double duty, understudying for both Brigitta and Marta von Trapp.

“They both have different moments in the show where they get their little moment to shine,” said Joan. “So I like doing them equally.”

The 11-year-old Prairie Elementary School fifth grader loves seeing the payoff of the cast’s hard work. She and the two other Naperville performers say they had rehearsals six days a week leading up to the show.

“The moment when everything comes together is super exciting,” said Joan. “It’s always so fun seeing what other people do with the show and their part.”

Seven-year-old Emmy Chan is understudying for the role of the youngest von Trapp, Gretl. The Springbrook Elementary School second grader leapt at the chance to be a part of a professional show.

“My mom said that Paramount was doing The Sound of Music and she was wondering if I wanted to be in it because there was an extra part and I wanted to audition,” said Chan.

Having taken part in show choir, and dance competitions with her brother, this was a natural fit.

“I really like living behind the scenes and being with everybody else,” said Chan. “I really like the cast.”

And she also likes “So Long, Farewell,” one of the well-known songs from the show. No need to say farewell too soon to these three though, Paramount’s “The Sound of Music,” will run through January 15 , 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne and Kim Pirc report.

