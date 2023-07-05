Naperville neighborhoods celebrate 2023 Fourth of July

Local Naperville communities celebrated the Fourth of July with their annual neighborhood parades.

Wil-O-Way

Wil-O-Way kicked off the Naperville celebrations the morning of July 4 with its annual bike parade.

“It’s really been very similar and consistent,” said Sarah Ziegler, President of the Wil-O-Way Homeowners Association. “A lot of white and blue crepe paper and tiny little flags taped to bikes. We like to keep things pretty traditional here in Wil-O-Way.

The parade finished in Wil-O-Way Park, where participants enjoyed the beautiful day in Naperville.

“We’re here to have some fun for the Fourth of July, and build community, and connect with our neighbors,” said Ziegler.

Brookdale

Only minutes away from Wil-O-Way, Brookdale held its 46th annual parade.

“We each take a different group and reach out to various community members, neighbors and friends and try to come up with unique and different ideas every year for the parade,” said Jacqui Erwin, Brookdale parade organizer. “We try to highlight the success and the community members of Brookdale.”

Boy scouts from Naperville’s Troop 81 were one of the 30 groups that participated in Brookdale’s parade.

“I personally feel it’s an honor to represent everything that is scouting, our entire country and everything Fourth of July,” said Troop 81’s Luke Landolt.

The parade wrapped up at the Brookdale Pool and Racquet Club, where residents enjoyed the cool water and some hot food.

Knoch Knolls

Knoch Knolls celebrated its 17th annual parade, as well as the reception that happens at the end at Knoch Knolls Commons. The reception included bouncy houses, ice cream, and music.

“Hundreds of people were there lining up with the fire department, the police, hundreds of kids walking, or on bikes, or parents pushing them in strollers,” said Jim Lawlor, President of the Knoch Knolls Homeowners Association. “So it all came together and then there were people along the whole route that would join in.”

Naperville American Legion Post 43 Rider Roger Treend led the Knoch Knolls parade on his patriotic motorcycle.

“(The) American Legion here in Naperville wants to support all veterans, but to also support Naperville and all of the neighborhoods in it,” said Treend. “The Fourth (of July) is another very important holiday in remembrance of why we live in the country we live in. It’s free and always will be.”

