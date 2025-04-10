Naperville Nike shoplifting suspects arrested after being tracked by helicopter

Three Chicago women have been accused of stealing merchandise from the Nike Well Collective Store in Naperville, then fleeing in a car to Chicago.

Emiaya Shannon, 27, Shawanda Outlaw, 28, and Martasia Barney, 27, were all charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Barney was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office and Naperville police chief.

All three were granted pre-trial release when they appeared in DuPage County court, with the condition that they are banned from entering any Nike Store.

Suspects allegedly take more than $300 of clothes from Naperville Nike store

Authorities say Shannon and Outlaw entered the store at 217 S. Main St. on Wednesday, April 9, around 4:20 p.m. It’s alleged that the two picked up about 20 items of clothing valued at more than $300 and left the store with it. Prosecutors say the two then got into a car driven by Barney and fled.

A Naperville police officer tried to pull the car over, activating the squad car’s lights and siren, but Barney allegedly failed to comply and kept driving. A Chicago Police Department helicopter was then brought in to help track the car, and the three women were arrested in Chicago shortly afterward.

Retail theft ‘not a victimless crime’

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin applauded law enforcement’s commitment to keeping residents and businesses safe and secure.

“The apprehension of the defendants in this case sends the simple message to would-be thieves that if you come to DuPage County to steal, we will work together and use every tool available to us, including air support, to arrest, charge and prosecute you. Retail theft is not a victimless crime and results in lost profits for business owners, lost wages for employees and higher prices for consumers,” Berlin said in the news release.

Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said he was proud of different agencies working in tandem to arrest the suspects.

“The collaboration involved in this case highlights how dedicated Chicagoland law enforcement agencies are to catching criminals. Even though the crime didn’t happen in their community, these agencies are willing to provide people, technology, and other resources to help each other and achieve our common goal of holding people accountable for victimizing our communities,” Arres said.

All three women are set to appear in court on May 5.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney – (l to r) Emiaya Shannon, Shawanda Outlaw, and Martasia Barney

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!