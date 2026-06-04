Naperville North remembers two of its Hall of Fame coaches

Naperville North is mourning two members of its Athletic Hall of Fame: Bill Petersen and Stan Gruzka, who both died within the past week.

Bill Petersen: A legacy of excellence

Petersen, a longtime Naperville resident, started with the school as a math teacher upon its opening in 1970, after having been at Naperville Community High School for four years, according to his obituary.

He would spend more than 30 years at the school, retiring in 2003. During his time there, he took on the role of math team coach, seeing them score multiple state championships. But he also saw success on the court, as coach of the sophomore boys basketball team. His contributions there earned him a spot in the Naperville North Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

“I had the privilege of working with Bill as we brought back the Naperville North Athletic Hall of Fame, and it was clear how much he cared about honoring the people and traditions that helped build Huskie Athletics,” said

Jon Pereiro, current athletic director at Naperville North.

After retiring from Naperville North, Petersen would go on to tutor calculus students and teach math at the College of DuPage. But, his family noted, “it was common to see Bill wearing his Naperville North gear long after retirement.”

Stan Gruszka: A history of championships

A North Central graduate, Gruszka spent 34 years teaching physical education at Naperville North after earning a master’s at Northern Illinois University, as noted in his obituary.

In his time at North, he coached wrestling, football, and track and field. During his run as head wrestling coach from 1977 to 1990, he helped build a winning program that saw five regional championships, three sectional titles, three DVC championships, and a runner-up finish at the Dual Team State tournament in 1987.

His skill as a coach earned him several accolades. In addition to being named to the Naperville North Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, he was also inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, and Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

Pereiro said Gruzka left an “incredible legacy at Naperville North.”

After retiring, Gruzka served as president of the Soo Lake United Association in Phillips, Wisconsin, for many years.

Two coaches ‘woven into the history’ of Naperville North

Pereiro noted that the contributions of both Gruzka and Petersen are “deeply woven into the history of our school and athletic department.”

“Both Bill and Stan represented what is best about Naperville North: commitment to students, pride in the school, and a lasting investment in the people around them. Their impact continues through the many students, athletes, coaches, and colleagues they influenced over the years,” said Pereiro.

Petersen died on May 30, at the age of 83. Gruszka passed away on June 1, at the age of 80.

Photo courtesy: Naperville North Athletics

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