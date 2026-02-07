Naperville North students walk out to protest ICE 

More than 100 students at Naperville North High School walked out of class on Friday afternoon to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Students left school around 12:30 p.m. and made their way to downtown Naperville, carrying signs and making their voices heard throughout the streets.

“I wanted people from this community to see what we as a generation are up to. It is our job to make sure that this word is peaceful, because nobody is illegal in this country,” said Valeria Martinez, a senior at Naperville North High School.

Students say they wanted to make their voices heard

Martinez and her friends organized the demonstration to speak out against actions by ICE, something she said directly affected her family, as her father was detained last year.

“I saw on social media that other schools were throwing and organizing, and I wanted to be part of that, part of that change,” she said.

Students taking part emphasized that it was important to speak up for those around them who can’t.

“I have been personally affected by it, and so have my friends and other people, so this is why we thought using our voice, I mean, it’s our right, and it’s the most we can do, you know, because we can’t go fight these agents. So the most we will do, we’ll fight them with our voice,” said 16-year-old Ana Martinez, a junior.

One student, also leading the march, said he considered the consequences of walking out, but decided the cause was too important to him.

“At the end of the day, this is all really worth it. I know my family’s going to be proud of me for doing this, and I just have to support those in need,” said 17-year-old Alex Dominguez, a senior.

District 203 responds to walkout

In a statement, Naperville School District 203 officials said they were aware of the protest, and though they encourage civic engagement, students are still expected to abide by school rules.

“While we support our students’ right to peaceful expression, our primary priority remains maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment for all. Students are expected to adhere to the policies and attendance guidelines outlined in the NNHS Student Handbook,” said LeeAnn Betz, director of communications for District 203.

The Naperville North demonstration was among several going on Friday at schools in the Chicagoland area, including Joliet, Plainfield, and Oswego high schools.