Naperville officer, citizens honored for saving driver from burning Tesla

Three people — including an off-duty law enforcement officer — are the latest recipients of the Naperville Police Department’s Distinguished Service Awards.

The recognitions stem from a vehicle engulfed in flames last month along Route 59. The driver, Daniel Forrest, was trapped inside his Tesla as it caught fire.

At a city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17, Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres presented NPD Officer Peter Pogwizd with the agency’s Medal of Distinguished Service, which is one of the highest honors possible. Roger Gluckleder and Leigh Wolf were awarded Citizen Citations for Distinguished Service for their life-saving roles as well.

The incident, and its immediate aftermath

During the service award presentation, Arres recounted the incident, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, on southbound Route 59, just south of Cantore Road.

Forrest had what Arres described as “a significant medical event that led to the crash.” As he reportedly lost consciousness, Forrest’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a nearby tree, and upon impact was engulfed in flames.

Pogwizd happened to be on the roadway at the time of the incident as well, and witnessed the entire crash unfold.

“Without hesitation, and despite the extreme danger posed by the flames, the toxic smoke, and the risk of battery ignition, Officer Pogwizd stopped his vehicle, approached the burning Tesla, entered the car, and pulled the unconscious driver, Mr. Forrest, to safety,” Arres said.

Gluckleder and Wolf also were near the scene as it happened. Gluckleder assisted Pogwizd in transporting Forrest further away from the vehicle as it was burning. Wolf put her first-aid skills to work, assisting with on-site care until emergency responders arrived.

Forrest shares his gratitude for the Good Samaritans

At the recent council meeting, Forrest stood side-by-side during the awards presentation with the three honorees credited with saving his life.

Forrest, who is still on the mend from his injuries in last month’s crash, said the entire incident has given him renewed purpose.

“It’s amazing to think how different this night would have been, had God not put these three heroes within my path,” Forrest said.

To the award recipients, Forrest added, “Thank you, truly, for saving my life. Thank you for acting, and thank you for being heroes.”

Arres shines a light on the calling of first responders

Arres spoke to the significance of Pogwizd’s swift actions during the awards presentation, and its broader reflection of police officers, on and off duty.

“He had no obligation to stop, there wasn’t an expectation that he would act, and, yet, when faced with a life-threatening situation, he did,” Arres said of Pogwizd.

Arres added, “I’m often asked, when I’m out in the community: What makes police officers different? This, right here, is a prime example. The uniform may come off at the end of a shift, but the responsibility to help others does not. Police officers are wired to be decisive and act, even when those actions pose a great personal risk to themselves.”

Photo credit: City of Naperville – (l to r) Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres; Officer Peter Pogwizd, Daniel Forrest, Leigh Wolf, and Roger Gluckleder,

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!