Naperville officers take to Dunkin’ rooftops to support Special Olympics

Officers from the Naperville Police Department and Naperville Park District Police got a new view of the city Friday morning, as they climbed to the top of some local Dunkin’s to do good.

Cop on a Rooftop event raises funds for Special Olympics

It was all part of the annual Cop on a Rooftop event, a chance to raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

“We have our athletes here who join in the day with us. We are able to meet with the community and share with them their stories and their events…raising that awareness for them so they have the continued funds to participate in all the events they love to do,” said Naperville Police Detective Tim Thorpe.

“It’s a great event. It brings the community together,” said Naperville Park District Police Officer Ravi Shah.

Officers atop Dunkin’ rooftops in Naperville

The Naperville Police Department had officers atop the Dunkin’ at 1580 W. Ogden Avenue, with members of the Naperville Park District Police on the roof at the Dunkin’ at 1991 Brookdale Road.

The attention-grabbing placement was in the hopes of securing donations for the cause.

Thorpe said last year, they raised somewhere between $5,000 to $7,000 locally. But this year, they had a big statewide goal.

“Our goal is $1.1 million across the state of Illinois,” said Shah.

Those who donated, whether directly or by purchasing LETR merchandise, got a coupon for a free donut.

22nd year for Dunkin’ rooftop fundraising event

This is the 22nd year for the event, which has become a favorite for both those on the force, and those lending their support.

“It’s a great day to be out. Who doesn’t like a free donut and (to) come out and have a good time?” Shah said.

