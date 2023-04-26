Naperville parents accused of encouraging daughters to beat up classmate

The Naperville parents of two junior high school girls are facing felony charges after prosecutors say they allegedly drove their daughters to a bus stop and encouraged them to beat up a fellow student.

Steven Teague, 36, and Terika Thomas, 30, have been charged with one count of contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor for the incident.

Parent told daughters, “get her,” during attack

According to a joint statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and Naperville Police Chief, the charges came from a fight that took place April 3, around 7 a.m. While the victim in the incident was walking to her bus stop, she was allegedly followed by two girls and their stepfather, who was later identified as Teague.

She walked past her bus stop to go to the next one, at which point Teague, Thomas, and the two girls, who were in a car, followed her, prosecutors say. Once the victim got to the bus stop, the two girls allegedly attacked her, throwing her to the ground and punching her. During the attack, prosecutors say Teague watched, and Thomas got out of the car telling the two girls to “get her.”

“The allegations that Steven Teague and Terika Thomas not only brought their daughters to attack a classmate but also encouraged and watched on as the beating took place are disturbing,” Berlin said in the news release. “Thankfully, the victim of this attack was not seriously injured. My office takes these allegations very seriously and will prosecute these defendants to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bond met for both, released from custody

Teague appeared at a bond hearing last weekend, with bond set at $40,000. He posted the required 10% of bail and was released from custody.

DuPage County Judge George Ford issued a $40,000 arrest warrant for Thomas last Thursday. She turned herself in over the weekend and was released from custody after posting her 10% bail requirement.

Teague is set to next appear in court on May 15, with Thomas’ court date on May 23.

“As parents, we have an obligation to teach our children how to appropriately navigate and resolve conflict” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said. “Fighting is not the answer, and it’s dismaying to me that two adults would set such a poor example for children by encouraging and abetting this behavior.”

photo courtesy: handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!