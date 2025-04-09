Naperville Park Board reviewing lightscape, duck art proposals for Riverwalk

Naperville Park District officials are in the process of reviewing a pair of disparate public art proposals that are designed to depict the upcoming warm-weathered months. Both projects would be situated in areas of the Riverwalk and will require formal approvals.

A spring-themed interactive lightscape design is the first of the Riverwalk proposals under review. The second public art project involves the recently announced duck-themed summer sculpture series.

The park board had a preliminary discussion of the proposals at its Thursday, March 27, meeting, with formal action anticipated in April.

‘Spring renewal’ at the heart of lightscape project

Tim Quigley, director of parks, went before the park board and discussed both of the projects at the meeting. He indicated the proposals came from two separate groups within the community.

ArtForum: The Naperville Partnership for Public Arts, is a part of the lightscape project, in collaboration with the city of Naperville and the Riverwalk Commission.

“The lightscape would last for one week in April and take place near the Dandelion Fountain and covered bridge, directly to the south of the fountain,” Quigley said as he explained the project to the park board.

Quigley indicated the display would have a “spring renewal” theme.

One of 18 duck sculptures proposed for Riverwalk site

Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is the organization behind the duck sculpture project that is set to take flight this summer in a number of spots throughout the city’s downtown corridor.

A total of 18 duck sculptures will be displayed in various downtown spots, with local businesses sponsoring each one. Artists will paint each sculpture as part of the previously announced plans.

“In addition to the placement of duck sculptures throughout the downtown area, they are requesting to have one sculpture placed near the Dandelion Fountain during the summer months,” Quigley said, explaining how the park district is involved in the talks.

“Details for this request are still being finalized, and more information will be provided at an upcoming meeting,” Quigley added.

Park district policy when looking at public art proposals

Quigley and Derke Price, the park district’s legal counsel, discussed how the public art proposals tie into policies and procedures involving speech acts and the steps that will be necessary for both proposals to germinate at the Riverwalk as the seasonal transition takes place.

“Displays of public art on the Riverwalk are considered speech acts, and are forbidden, unless they occur in designated free-speech areas, or the speech act is that of the city or park district, as a corporate act constituting government speech,” Quigley said of the factors in play.

Quigley added, “From time-to-time, the district has formally accepted the donation of items for display or has otherwise formally adopted and directed an installation of suggested displays through approval of a resolution, thereby making the display a corporate act of government speech.”

Price said he and park district staffers are in the process of reviewing the pair of proposals at a deeper level. Adoption of two separate resolutions has been viewed as the most likely course of action under the park district’s existing ordinances.

“The Riverwalk is not a public forum,” Price said of the rationale behind the due diligence underway. “We have zealously guarded that for a couple of decades now.”

Speaking to next steps, Price said to the park board, “In this case, we’ve got some details to work out, and we’ve got to present to you what’s proposed.”

