Naperville Park Board to name construction manager for Frontier activity center

The Naperville Park Board could name a construction manager next month for the forthcoming community activity center at the Frontier Sports Complex that was a part of the approved March bond referendum.

During a preliminary discussion at the park board’s Thursday, April 23, meeting, district officials shared plans of presenting a contract proposal to local firm Wight for the Frontier construction manager task.

The construction manager is the second contract slated for adoption for the new activity center. Early this month, the board issued Williams Architects Ltd. an $8.55 million architectural and engineering professional services contract.

Latest contract a ‘next step’ in the process

Based on preliminary details, Wight’s construction manager compensation associated with the Frontier work could clock in at $9.58 million, which is less than $11.9 million earmarked in the original budget proposal for the project.

Eric Shutes, director of planning with the Naperville Park District, outlined the rationale for having the construction manager contract on the docket at this stage in the process — and why Wight is viewed as the preferred candidate.

“The next step in the design and development process is to formulate a contract for construction management services,” Shutes said in explaining the process. “It is important to commission the construction management team early in the design process to assist the team with developing a project that can be delivered on time and within budget.”

District officials are not planning to undertake a competitive bidding process for the construction manager work.

“The construction management services contract will be brought to the board as an expenditure over $30,000 and is exempt from the bidding process that is defined in the park district code,” Shutes said in explaining the rationale for bypassing the process.

Wight has done work with district on past projects

Shutes said he and other district staffers are comfortable onboarding Wight for the Frontier activity center construction manager contract, citing the company’s history with the Naperville Park District and its overall track record.

Wight’s past portfolio of similar projects within the district includes work on the Fort Hill Activity Center in 2016 and an expansion project at the same venue in 2019.

“As the construction manager for the Fort Hill Activity Center project, Wight retains intellectual capital about how Naperville Park District facilities are designed and constructed, in anticipation of the future construction of the community activity center at Frontier Sports Complex,” Shutes said.

In speaking to the company’s performance on past district projects, Shutes added, “Wight’s professionalism, qualifications, and high quality of work has been consistently demonstrated, with each project completed for the Naperville Park District over the years.”

Speaking to behind-the-scenes discussions that have been taking place specifically for this project, Shutes said Wight representatives have been collaborative and willing to look at ways of achieving cost efficiencies.

“Negotiations over the last several weeks led to an additional $140,000 in reductions, without the removal of necessary scope items,” he indicated.

Commissioners weigh in on plans outlined

No action was scheduled for the Wight contract at the recent board meeting. Plans call for issuing an official construction management services contract at the park board’s next meeting Thursday, May 14.

During deliberations amid the preliminary discussion, commissioner Rich Janor echoed past concerns about not undertaking a competitive bidding process for the Frontier work.

“I’m not going to go around and around, but I still think this should be competitively bid for all of the reasons stated previously,” Janor said. “I also think a competitive bid process would, perhaps, give us some new thoughts and ideas and a fresh perspective. I don’t see the harm in bidding this out.”

While he did cast a “yes” vote, Janor early this month shared similar comments about the Williams Architects contract that was issued.

Other commissioners signaled support for issuing the Wight contract without any questions about process when it comes up for a vote next month.

“I just wanted to thank staff for negotiating a contract that just saved taxpayers $2 million,” commissioner John Risvold said. “That’s incredible. It’s great work, and we really appreciate it.”

Park Board President Leslie Ruffing shared similar comments as she offered gratitude to Shutes and other district staffers for their work in hammering out a construction management contract.

“Obviously, having that relationship, and seeing that positive experience, over and over and over again is a really compelling reason,” Ruffing said of issuing Wight the contract.

Image courtesy: Naperville Park District

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