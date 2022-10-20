Naperville Park District Creates Mobile Riverwalk Scavenger Hunt

The Naperville Park District has created a mobile nature scavenger hunt at the Riverwalk.

Outdoor Offering To Learn About Nature

The park district had already offered outdoor mobile tours at Knoch Knolls Nature Center. But this new offering has a bit of a different twist. It takes place at the west end of the Riverwalk in an area known as Sindt Woods. Participants are given clues to find a specific area, for different stops on the hunt. Then once they arrive, they are either given a question to answer, or are asked to take part in an activity. Those are usually nature-based, with a focus on fun facts, plant or wildlife photos, or sounds like a bird’s song.

Geared For Those 10 And Under

It’s meant for kids ages 4-10 to try out along with their families, or activity groups like scout troops, as a chance to expand their knowledge of nature.

“The new scavenger hunt focuses on the fall and winter seasons,” explained Nature Center Manager Angelique Harshman in a press release. “We plan to update the hunt in the spring and summer with some new clues to fit those seasons. We also are working on a new Sindt Woods nature tour for adults and youth ages 11 and up that will be available soon.”

Hours and How To Access

The scavenger hunt may be done during park hours, which run from sunrise to one hour after sunset each day. They can be accessed via a link on the Naperville Park District website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

